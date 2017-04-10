Easter egg hunt and Rotary duck race are on at Grantham’s Wyndham Park this weekend

The popular Easter egg hunt and duck race will return to Wyndham Park this weekend.

South Kesteven District Council and Wyndham Park Forum host the fun events from 10am to 12.30pm on Saturday.

Go along to the park for the trail at 10.30am – children aged four to 10 can complete the fun route for a chocolate reward for just £1.

Then at noon, adults and children of any age can enjoy the Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club duck race with ducks racing a length of the River Witham, with entry again just £1 per person.

There will also be a raffle for Easter egg prizes and entry forms can be collected from the gazebo on site on the day. All proceeds will go towards future park events and the Rotary club’s chosen charities.

Cafe Indulgence will be open throughout the event.

SKDC’s executive member Councillor Nick Craft said: “Come down to Wyndham Park for what is set to be a very enjoyable few hours of events during the Easter holidays.

“Thanks as ever go to the HLF and Big Lottery Fund, whose funding has allowed this event to go ahead on a wider scale this year, Wyndham Park Forum and the Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club.”