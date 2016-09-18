Eastwell Village Hall hosts exciting series of live gigs

Hot on the heels of two hugely successful concerts earlier in the year, Eastwell Village Hall will be hosting an exciting series of live gigs over the coming months.

Kicking off the new season on Saturday, October 1, will be Govannen, one of the best Celtic music bands in the UK, blending jigs and reels with traditional and contemporary Irish songs.

Next up, on Friday, December 2, will be Brooks Williams, a top blues and Americana artist. With nearly 23 CDs to his name, and ranked in the top 100 acoustic guitarists, he has been called a “fret monster who has to be seen to be believed.”

On Saturday, February 4, Aynsley Lister will be the headline act. Regarded as one of the UK’s finest proponents of rocking blues, Aynsley became the only British artist to be featured in Classic Rock’s Top 10 Contemporary Blues Rock Artists. His guitar playing has been described as “a fire hazard.”

Back by popular demand, Wild Willy’s French Connection make a welcome return on Friday, March 10. From Bluegrass to acoustic blues, with haunting Irish melodies and a touch of Piaf thrown into the mix, the result is captivating - a great night out.

John Gass, treasurer at Eastwell Village Hall, said: “The new hall is perfect for live music. The modern building design, superb acoustics and state-of- the-art lighting all combine to produce an exceptional venue for live events.”