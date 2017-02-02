Adventurer Sarah Outen talks to Grantham schools about her global challenge

Adventurer Sarah Outen visited two schools in Grantham recently to tell the children about her adventures around the world.

Sarah spoke to the children of Harrowby Infant School and the National School, telling them of her experiences rowing solo across the Indian Ocean and completing the London to London challenge she set herself by cycling, kayaking and rowing around the world. The global challenge took her four years.

Adventurer Sarah Outen visits the National School in Grantham. Photo: TRP-31-1-2017-094B (2

While at the National School, Sarah was able to launch the Year 5 Cycle to Gambia Challenge and inspire the children in their charity bid.

As a school each year group is sponsoring four children to go to school in Gambia, where education must be paid for. Two staff members, Mr Tranter and Mrs Thomas, have both visited the school, built by the New Life Children’s Charity in Newark.

The National teachers are also sponsoring a young person through their teacher training programme and hopefully they’ll eventually work as a teacher in the school in Gambia.

Year 5 have set themselves their own fundraising challenge to cycle to Gambia over four weeks.

Chris Graves from Inspire+ took the bike into school and Sarah was able to set them off on their own adventure.