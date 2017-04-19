Barrowby school a step closer to pond and wildlife garden

A supportive parent from Grantham is helping Barrowby Primary School towards the cost of developing its pond and creating a wildlife garden.

Michelle Jasinski, parent of Maddison and Leo and an active member of the Friends of Barrowby School, applied for an employee volunteer grant from Grantham’s Yorkshire Bank branch earlier this year to help towards the cost of the project.

It received £500.

Michelle said: “I have been supporting Friends of Barrowby School for several years and I am delighted to be able to make this additional donation from Yorkshire Bank, which will benefit the children and help them to learn new skills and educate them about wildlife.

“I’m so proud of everything that the Friends of Barrowby School has achieved and I know that the school is going places thanks to the support network of friends and colleagues at the Friends of Barrowby School committee.”

The grant programme funds charitable initiatives that its employees are passionate about. Employees can apply for a grant of up to £500 if they are involved with local community groups in their own time. This includes local charities or not-for- profit organisations such as schools, brownies, scouts or sports groups, and the money helps the groups continue their work in the local community.

Community support manager Jacqui Atkinson said: “We actively encourage our employees to become involved in voluntary work within their own community and our grants programme is just one way we can support the valuable contribution they make in helping others.”