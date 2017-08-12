Bingham teenagers build a sensory garden for school in their holidays

Hardy teenagers from Bingham gave up part of their summer holiday to brave the wind and rain and build a sensory garden for children at a local primary school.

The project, part of the National Citizen Service (NCS), was funded by the young people themselves, who organised a cake sale to raise more than £200. They used the money to buy materials, including wood, paint, brushes and tools.

Holly Clark, 16, who lives near the school, said: “We wanted to create something for others in our town, and so we asked the teachers at the school what they thought would work best. We then planned everything on paper and, after much hard work and some very wet weather, we’re all really pleased with the result.”

The sensory garden includes a range of experiences for the school’s pupils to enjoy, including miniature flower beds in painted tyres, a light rack made from unwanted CDs, multi-textured pathways, sand pits and hoops to climb through.

For more details on the NCS go to www. www.ncsingeus.co.uk