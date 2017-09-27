Buckminster pupils wear jeans for the day to support charity

Children at Buckminster Primary School went to school in their jeans on Friday.

But they weren’t protesting against the school’s dress code, they were raising money for a worthwhile cause. The school raised £85 as part of Jeans for Genes Day which supports Genetics Disorders UK.

Jeans for Genes Day at Buckminster Primary School.

The fund-raising day is held every year to help the national charity which supports individuals and families who are affected by a genetic disorder.

Headteacher Debbie Clarke said: “The day was well supported by all the children and the staff. The children all learned about the cause in their own classrooms. It’s a worthwhile cause so I am sure we will be holding it again.”

Monies raised on Jeans for Genes Day fund the work of the charity and provide grants to organisations for projects that aim to transform the lives of children with genetic disorders.