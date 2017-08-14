Caythorpe school awarded £10,000 National Lottery grant

Primary school awarded £10,000 National Lottery grant

Caythorpe Primary School has received a £10,000 grant from The National Lottery Awards for All Scheme, which will enable it to install new play equipment in the reception classroom outdoor area.

The current outdoor area for the early year’s children contains play equipment that is old and worn and has become unsafe. The school has also been unable to use the equipment in the winter months or when it is wet.

It plans to install a challenging play tower to encourage climbing and exercise, surrounded by all-weather rubber surfacing, so that children can play outdoors in all weather. Plans are also in place to provide interactive sensory play boards for children with special and additional needs.

Chair of governors for Caythorpe Primary School Simon Linforth said: “We are fortunate to have good sized play space areas at Caythorpe School, but now thanks to the Big Lottery funding, the variety of play equipment that has been proposed will give our reception pupils a fun, imaginative and educational experience on a daily basis. This will complement the input and effort of our dedicated teachers and the new play space will help to raise standards of teaching and learning to an even higher level, giving our new pupils the best possible start in their school lives.”

BIG Awards for All England offers grants of between £300 and £10,000 for projects that improve communities, and the lives of people within them.