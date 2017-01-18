CCTV pilot aims to stop parking outside Grantham’s National Junior School

A pilot scheme to put mobile CCTV units outside schools to stop illegal parking is due to go ahead.

One of those schools is National Junior School, in Castlegate, Grantham, and county councillors have given their backing to the use of cameras to try and prevent motorists parking on ‘keep clear’ zig zag lines.

This week, Sharon Evans messaged the Journal about an incident outside the school. She said: “This morning (Thursday), a parking warden was doing a wonderful job of informing parents not to park on zig zag lines outside National Junior School and he was getting verbal abuse from a male on the other side of the road. It was awful and so unnecessary.”

The total cost of the scheme will be £69,073. It is due to start this month and will run until July 2017, when it will be reviewed and a decision taken on whether to implement a permanent scheme. Eight schools in the county will be part of the scheme.

A fully marked CCTV vehicle will be used to monitor parking outside the schools.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “We want to make sure local children can get to school safely. Irresponsible parking can put them at risk, and we need to put a stop to it.

“It can also massively inconvenience local residents, which isn’t fair.

“Our parking wardens already patrol outside schools, but it can often be difficult for them to take action, as parents drop their children off and leave before they can issue a ticket.

“With the CCTV van we can record vehicles parking illegally, capture the registration number and send their owner a ticket through the post.

“Hopefully, that will make them think twice about breaking the rules.”