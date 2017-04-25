Corby Glen academy students visit Google as part of new technology project

Students and staff from Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen recently visited Google UK as part of a project which aims to increase the use of technology in the classroom.

The event, which brought together primary, secondary and Sixth Form students from across the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), was the perfect opportunity to find out more about the skills young people will need to prepare for future careers in technology.

As part of the session, students experienced a Virtual Reality tour (using the viewfinder boxes pictured) of the solar system, the International Space Station and World War I trenches as part of Google Expeditions. This was just one example of some of the technologies Google believes will become increasingly important in the coming years.

Guy Shearer, Head of IT and eLearning at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “It was a real privilege for our students to meet experts from Google and find out more about the new technologies that are going to influence their futures.”

Working alongside DRET governors and trustees, the students also had the chance to contribute to the Trust’s vision for the use of technology across its academies.

In one workshop, staff and students thought about the skills teaching staff will need in the coming years and came together to compare their ideas.

Students also considered what life will be like in schools in a few years’ time, applying ideas about how mobile technologies and machine learning can improve education whilst still retaining the best features of today’s education.

Mr Shearer said: “In the Trust’s strategic plan Trustees made eLearning a key priority for our academies. We have already started an ambitious programme to develop eLearning across our Trust, which has included the introduction of over 100 Star Classrooms, which promote best practice and the sharing of teaching and learning expertise.

“Fifteen classrooms across Charles Read Academy now follow the methods and practices of the programme. From new approaches to marking work, to utilising technology to explore experiments in more depth it is making a real difference to the learning environment.

“This event was another key opportunity for our students to be actively involved in how we shape the eLearning provision across our academies. I would like to thank Google for hosting such a fantastic day.”