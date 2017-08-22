Corby Glen academy students witness sporting history at the London Stadium

Students from Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen witnessed sporting history when they went to the IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium.

The aspiring athletes were among 40 students selected from schools in the David Ross Education Trust. They watched Team GB’s gold medal winning team compete in the men’s 4x100m relay, while the women fought on for the silver medal.

Charles Read Academy students attended the athletics World Championships at the London Stadium.

The event, which was held at the London Stadium situated within the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, saw some of the world’s most inspirational sporting icons, including Usain Bolt and Mo Farah, take to the stage in a host of athletics events.

During the event, students were also able witness the progress being made at the David Ross Education Trust’s brand new school, Bobby Moore Academy, which is situated in the heart of the Olympic Park.

Following the outstanding event, a student from Charles Read Academy said: “We had such an amazing time, I’ve never had the opportunity to attend such a high-profile sporting event.

“It has really motivated me to focus on improving, as today I’ve witnessed first hand what can be achieved if I continue to work hard in my studies and on my sport and push myself to be the best I can be.”