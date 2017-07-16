Corby Glen Academy teachers invited to Buckingham Palace as school reaches finals of news club competition

A school was invited to Buckingham Palace for the finals of a national awards ceremony.

Charles Read Academy, in Corby Glen, formed part of the Burnet News Club, run by The Economist Educational Foundation, to support and encourage students to discuss topical issues and develop their skills of negotiation, logic, storytelling, scepticism and curiosity.

The school was shortlisted based on activity on the online hub where students write comments and posts based on the topics being discussed. Topics have included the NHS, fake news and democracy and the snap election. Ten students responded with video diaries, written posts and even drama, and have become the school’s official media team.

The award ceremony was at the Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, and attended by Principal Robert Sloan and Charlie King, Assistant Principal, who said: “Although we didn’t win, it was a real honour to be short-listed and we are very proud of our club members and look forward to continuing with the club next academic year.”