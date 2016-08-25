GCSE results: Another excellent year to celebrate at KGGS

KGGS reported another excellent year for results at GCSE with the 58% A*/A result meaning that 58% of all subject passes were awarded the top two grades.

This is the statistic that the national press use to compare the success levels of selective schools.

Celebrating GCSE results at KGGS.

Ninety-nine per cent of all students achieved at least 5 A*/C passes and 60% achieved at least 5 A*/A passes this year.

Headteacher Mr Scott was delighted for the Year 11 students at KGGS. He said: “Our staff and students have worked extremely hard and parents have been very supportive. Our students’ results are richly deserved and I am particularly pleased to report that they have achieved their academic success whilst still devoting a great deal of time and energy contributing to their wider school community. ”

There were a large number of outstanding individual performances at KGGS with an impressive 56 students achieving at least 10 A*/A grades. Special mentions should go to Isabel Leach with 12 A* grades, and Emma Carrington, Georgia Edge, Phoebe Jackson, Jemima Nambo, and Lauren Singer who were amongst a group who achieved 11 A* grades.