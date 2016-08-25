GCSE results: ‘I’m delighted with outstanding results’ says Walton Girls’ High School principal

Year 11 students at Walton Girls’ High School are celebrating excellent exam results.

Students and staff have shown commitment and drive to achieve and exceed aspirational targets and are extremely proud of their success, says the school.

Grace Carter

The results are a significant increase on previous years with 99 per cent of students achieving five or more GCSE passes and 75 per cent of students achieving A*-C grades.

The highest attainers at Walton include Freya Sellers with nine A*s and three As, Ellie Bird with nine A*s and one A, Shannon Richardson with eight A*s and three As and Grace Carter with four A*s and four As.

Principal Caroline Saxelby said: “I am delighted with these outstanding results, which are down to hard work and determination from Walton students and staff.

“This has been a real team effort, with everyone driving forward to achieve their very best.

Freya Sellers

“Walton students are highly motivated and Walton staff deliver high quality teaching and support.

“I look forward to welcoming back our Year 11 students into Walton’s sixth form where I know they will continue to flourish.”