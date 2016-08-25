GCSE results: Plenty of top grades for academy pupils Sir William Robertson Academy

Pupils from Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, are delighted with their GCSE success with many gaining A* across several subjects.

Matthew Young from Newark is celebrating his record fifteen GCSEs with 9 A*s and 3 A’s including an A* in Japanese, French and German!

Fifty-four per cent of students gained 5 A*-C including English and Maths which matched the school’s outstanding results from last year with 75 per cent gaining 5 GCSEs A*-C. Almost 20 per cent of students passed with grades A*-A and 70 per cent of GCSEs were at grades A*-C or above.

Samuel Newton, from Newark, was absolutely delighted with his results also passing fifteen GCSEs and gaining 5 A*s. Samuel Boardman from Newark secured 6 A*s, 4 As and 2 Bs and Ruth Jackson from Balderton gained 4 A*’s, 4 As and 2 Bs. Polly Knight from Balderton gained an A* in French, 5 As and 4 Bs. Penny Hogg from Fernwood gained 4 As in her ten GCSEs. Rebecca Hedge from Navenby is celebrating her 8 As and 1 B. Other students who did exceptionally well included Danni Smith from Cranwell with 2 A*s, 3 As and 6 Bs, Anna Meachem from Newark with an A* in Geography, 7 As and 2 Bs, Sophie Norris-Holmshaw with 2 A*s, 5 As and 3 Bs and Klaudia Kubanek from Leasingham who gained an A* in German, 3 As and 2 Bs

Headteacher Mark Guest said: “We are delighted with the performance of our GCSE students. Seventy five per cent of our students gained 5 GCSEs at grade C or above. This is a reflection of our students’ fantastic hard work and commitment, the outstanding teaching they received from our talented team of teachers and the unswerving support of their parents.

“Record numbers of our students are returning to our Sixth Form in September and we look forward to welcoming them onto our A-Level and vocational courses as the school continues to go from strength to strength.”

Ninety seven per cent of students studying GCSE PE gained A*-C grades and all 13 students who undertook the Double Award in PE at GCSE achieved A*-C.

Every student taking Chemistry and Additional Maths gained A*-C with 97 per cent taking Biology and Physics passing with A*-C grades and 91% for Statistics. This year was the school’s highest number of students who achieved the English Baccalaureate with 30 per cent gaining the qualification.