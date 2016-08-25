GCSE results: Students congratulated on grades at West Grantham Academy St Hugh’s

The West Grantham Academy St Hugh’s is delighted to celebrate the success of their Year 11 leavers who will be moving on to their next steps in employment, education or training.

The highest achieving students include Cara White and Jubil Tejome, who have achieved a range of excellent grades. It is hoped that Jubil continues to enjoy sharing her talent in singing, as well as continuing with her studies.

Other notable performances to celebrate include James Wydra, Ben Renshaw and Arturs Liepa.

Executive Headteacher Susan Dench, said: “ I would like to congratulate all those students who have worked hard to secure good grades; and extend my thanks the staff, parents and carers who have supported them throughout their time at St Hugh’s.

“We wish all our leavers great success for their future.”

Head Girl, Harriet Ball, said: “The academy is really helpful. Being Head Girl has been an amazing experience.”

Her mother Angela added: “Thank you to all staff at the academy for their support throughout the year.”

Head Boy, Joe Ferris, said: “As Head Boy I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at St Hugh’s.

“I am very pleased with my results and am now looking forward to moving on to my next steps.”