GCSE results: Students have achieved best set of results ever at Belvoir High School

Belvoir High School pupils are celebrating their best set of GCSE results ever with 78 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C in English and maths.

This is the key ‘Basics’ benchmark that schools are being measured against this year.

Belvoir High School student Thomas Newton with Pete Harris who worked closely with Thomas during his five years at the school.

In addition to this, the school has achieved a fantastic 75 per cent five A*-C including English and maths.

The English and Maths results are particularly impressive with 84 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C in English and 81.6 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C in maths.

The school said the results are testament to the hard work and commitment of all the pupils, staff, parents and governors across the academy.

It will be holding an open evening for prospective pupils on Monday, September 26, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Contact the school for more details on 01949 844920.

Particularly outstanding individual results include:

Jess Paine 7A*s 2As 2Bs

Daisy Barnes 2A*s 8As

Megan Keegan 5A*s 5As 1B

Ella Mendham 6A*s 3As 1B 1C

Charlie Watkin 1A* 7As 1C

Peter Birley 4A*s 3 As 4Bs

Thomas Newton 3 GCSEs in PE, Catering and Core Science.