Students at Grantham King’s School make headmaster proud with GCSE results

Despite the ‘considerable challenge’ students now face in achieving top grades, pupils of King’s School have done their headmaster proud.

Frank Hedley has been delighted with the grades achieved by students this year.

GCSE results at King's School. From left are Gagana Mallawaarachchi, Matthew Slack, Joe Plant. Photo: TRP-25-8-2016-951A (4

He said: “Schools have been warned to expect ‘volatility’ in results over the next few years, and attaining the highest grades in external examinations is now a considerable challenge.

“This cohort of boys has exceeded our expectations with over 50 per cent of subject entry grades being at A* or A. Over 55 per cent of boys gained at least five top grades at A*/A. This is a fantastic achievement and the boys deserve our warmest congratulations.”

Outstanding results have been achieved by the vast majority of students, added Mr Hedley. This year the top achieving students are:

Freddy Young 11A*, 1A

GCSE results at King's. From left - Sam Caldwell and Michael Stokes. Photo: TRP-25-8-2016-951A (6)

Samuel Farrington 10A*, 2A

Joshua Peters 10A*, 1A, 1B

Oliver Jakes 10A*, 1A

Cameron Cox 9A*, 3A

GCSE results at King's School. From left are Sam Farrington, Oliver Jakes, Freddie Young, Cameron Cox, Josh Peters. Photo: TRP-25-8-2016-951A (8)

Samuel Salam 9A*, 2A, 1 B

Mr Hedley said: “These outstanding grades are the result of a great deal of hard work on the part of students and staff alike. I am extremely proud of the boys, particularly as the national crackdown on grade inflation is now having an impact.

“Though the pressure on students is considerable, at King’s we remain committed to a fully rounded education. The boys not only achieve well in external examinations, but are also articulate, well-adjusted young men with wide interests beyond their timetabled lessons. I am particularly grateful for the tremendous support that has been given to the boys by teaching staff and by parents.”