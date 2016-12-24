Families embark on a ‘Santa Dash’ to raise money for Ancaster Pre-School

Youngsters and their mums and dads went on a ‘Santa Dash’ to raise money for a village pre-school.
The event last Sunday was organised by Ancaster Pre-School and took place at Woodland Waters, on the outskirts of the village.
The dash was a mile long lap around the large lake.
The pre-school’s Kirsty Phillips said: “It’s a long way if you are only two or three years old!
“All the families and children did an amazing job and we raised a fabulous £300.
“We were kindly donated mince pies from the Co-op in Ancaster. We also contacted Sainsbury’s in Grantham who also donated some mince pies and some chocolates for the children.
“A fabulous afternoon was had by all.”