Former Grantham student Shona McCallin returns to KGGS to talk about her Olympic success

KGGS welcomed Olympic Gold medallist Shona McCallin to the school on Monday.

Shona, who starred in the Team GB hockey team’s amazing victory in the summer, is a former student of the school.

Olympic Gold medal winner Shona McCallin, far left, visits her old school, KGGS.

Shona gave a talk to Years 10 and 11 followed by a question and answer session with students who are studying GCSE or A-Level PE. This was followed by a skills training session with the school’s U14 and U16 hockey squads.

The students and staff were thrilled to meet up with Shona and hear about her sporting career so far.

Headteacher David Scott said “It is always very inspiring for our girls to hear about the exploits both of their peer group and of former students of their school. To be able to meet with one of the world’s top hockey players, a current Olympic champion, and to talk to her about sport close up is an experience they will never forget.

“We are very grateful to Shona for finding time in her hectic schedule to come back to her old school. She will have made a difference to our girls’ lives and I am sure that they will be thinking of emulating her achievements.”