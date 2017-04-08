Grantham academy in top 10 per cent of schools for making progress

Pupils at a Grantham school continue to make better progress than the vast majority of their counterparts at other schools across the country.

The Priory Ruskin Academy has been recognised for its exceptional performance in 2016 by the Schools, Students and Teachers network (SSAT).

The Academy is shown to be in the top 10 per cent of schools nationally for progress.

It is the second consecutive year it has received this accolade.

Headteacher Rachel Wyles said: “I’m so proud that once again Ruskin has been recognised by the SSAT as one of the top performing schools nationally for progress.

“This is a fantastic accolade and a real testament to the dedication of the staff, our students, who take full advantage of the many opportunities afforded to them by the Academy, and the support of parents.”

Sue Williamson, chief executive of SSAT, said: “It’s my great pleasure to commend The Priory Ruskin Academy on their excellent 2016 performance.

“We know how hard teachers work to ensure the success of every child.

“SSAT’s Educational Outcomes award recognises the professionalism, commitment and hard work of the leaders, teachers and students at the Priory Ruskin Academy.”

The award will be presented at a regional celebration event to be held in the summer term which will recognise the work of high-achieving, improving and innovating schools.