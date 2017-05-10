Grantham College awarded EU funding for free student work experience abroad

Grantham College has been awarded over €400,000 in EU funding for work experience abroad for the next two academic years.

Students will visit Tenerife, Spain, Poland, Germany, Sweden, Malta and Italy to gain industry experience within their chosen vocational area.

Assistant principal Drew Richardson-Walsh said: “We are delighted to be in a position to offer free work experience placements abroad for over 140 students over the next two years, here at Grantham College. For over 10 years, the college has been fortunate enough to develop students’ work readiness by placing them in industries abroad which are related to their course and career aspirations.”

Project manager Sarah Szulczewski added: “Having experienced this year’s trip to Germany first hand, I fully endorse the fantastic opportunity the students are given and the benefits that they gain from the work experience abroad.”

This is the 11th year of sending students abroad for two weeks fully funded by the project; all costs are covered and students receive daily spending allowance to cover costs of food, entertainment and transport to their placements.

Business student George Bowen, who did his work experience in Malta, said: “Brilliant, once in a life time trip! The memories and the experience gained will stay with me forever.”