Grantham College celebrates students at awards ceremony

The Mayor of Grantham joined college students for the annual student awards at Grantham college last Thursday, in celebration of the college’s 70th birthday. Held every year and hosted by the chief executive Linda Houtby, family and friends were also invited along to celebrate the students hard work.

Marketing manager Jasmine Abeysekera was pleased with the turnout.

Grantham College student awards. Helen Goral, of SKDC, is pictured.

She said: “A student from each course won an award and was therefore invited to the evening along with a couple of guests. We had over 300 people turn up with some people having to stand. It was great to see the tremendous amount of support for our students.”

Sponsors including RAF Wittering, IML Technology, SKDC, NCS, Bishop Grosseteste University, Salon Services and Eve Taylor, London, also got to present their awards before guests listened to several speeches from the chair of governors, a learning development student and from an ex-student.

Each course leader was asked to select one student from their course who they thought deserved to win an award before an overall student of the year was chosen. It was no easy feat with some course leaders struggling to narrow it down to just one student.

Jasmine added: “The award winners didnt need to be earning the highest grades but maybe they’ve shown sheer determination or overcome health problems to get this far. We recognise that working hard is more than just achieving top grades.”

Grantham College student awards. Paul Deane, principal, is pictured.

But it wasn’t just students who were being praised. Business lecturer Linda Chapman became the first member of staff to be awarded with the colleges first staff award after receiving the most nominations from her students.

Jeremy Burton was chosen as student of the year for his dedication to his art work.

He said: “At the start of the year, I applied for two courses, the HNC and the foundation diploma in arts and design but I was advised to do the foundation. I am glad that I made the decision of choosing the BTEC Foundation Diploma Level 3/4 course as it has made me confident as a person and an artist. My tutor Diana Ali (from the big painting challenge) has supported me with my work and travelled around the country exploring and gaining experiences. I had no idea that I was going to be student of the year so I was surprised and very happy to be awarded with it. My tutor thought that I deserved it due to my hard work and going through a journey of being unnoticed. My next step is to go to London Metropolitan University to study BA (Hons) illustration. I have the art department to thank for my award.”

Jeremy is not the only student to have thrived at the college.

Grantham College student awards. Performing arts students are pictured

Jasmine added: “We have seen a large increase in the number of higher education applicants as many students are opting to stay in higher education at college rather than going on to university.”

At the end of the ceremony, guests were invited to stay for food and drinks and even had the opportunity to strike their best poses in a photo booth.

Jasmine added: “We wanted to have abit of light hearted fun to the evening as a celebration of everyones work and to say ‘we made it.’