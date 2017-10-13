Grantham governor calls for people to take part in consultation on proposal to accept boys at girls’ school

A governor of a Grantham girls’ school is calling for feedback on a proposal to accept boys from the start of the next academic year.

Dr John Manterfield, chairman of governors at Walton Girls’ High School, would like any interested parties to give their opinions on the school becoming co-educational. Consultation on the proposal ends on October 18.

Dr Manterfield told the Journal: “Readers will be aware that this excellent school is consulting on proposals for a change from single-sex to co-educational provision. Walton achieved impressive GCSE results this summer with 73 per cent of students gaining five GCSE passes at grades A*-C (including Maths & English).

“In terms of pupil progress, the government’s Progress 8 figures, recently released, show that the school is performing very strongly and well above national averages. Walton has a growing co-educational sixth form with over 130 students. There is outstanding behaviour and the school has excellent facilities and superb teachers.”

Dr Manterfield added: “As chair of the governing body, we are very keen to hear your views about the proposal to become co-educational on a progressive basis. There is no proposal to admit boys to existing year groups. The consultation welcomes the views of parents of children presently attending local primary schools as well as the views of existing pupils and their parents. All views, whether for or against the proposals, will be forwarded to the Secretary of State for Education who is expected to come to a decision about this proposal in the spring. The statutory consultation period comes to an end on Tuesday, October 17, so don’t miss your opportunity to comment.”

For more information and to fill in a consultation questionnaire go to www.waltongirls.co.uk/coeducation