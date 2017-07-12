Grantham King’s School students take poetic inspiration from St Wulfram’s graveyard

Students from The King’s School, Grantham, were spotted among the gravestones of St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham, on Thursday.

Sitting in the sunshine and beside old monuments and Victorian gravestones, the boys wrote poetry that described the ancient environment.

The poems are part of a wider project at the end of which the students will submit their poems to a national poetry competition: The Sir John Betjeman Poetry Competition.

The former poet laureate, Sir John Betjeman, is himself famous for writing poems about different places and King’s students followed in his footsteps by trying to capture in words the history and atmosphere of St Wulfram’s Church.

The outdoor lesson was led by writer and subject leader for English, Kathryn Daszkiewicz, who had students focusing on the details that many people overlook: specific gargoyles, colours and shapes of the gravestones, the legend behind the leaning steeple and the folklore associated with churchyard trees.

Kathryn said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for the students to stop and look at their world with a more creative mind.”

English teacher David Johnson said: “The students’ imagination was clearly hooked. One boy explained how he envisaged the church as a kind of musical conductor leading a spiritual orchestra of tombstones.”

The public will be able to read the students’ poems soon when they go on display inside St Wulfram’s (in the south aisle). However, it will not be until late September before students learn how successful they have been in the competition.