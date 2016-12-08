Grantham pupils make music...using fruit!

Pupils from Priory Ruskin Academy made music using unusual methods during an interactive workshop led by E.ON.

They used bananas, plasticine and high-fives to make circuits that enabled them to create instruments and play music via their computers.

E.ON Energise Anything workshop at The Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham.

The innovative ‘Creative Conductors’ workshop are designed to help pupils’ understanding of electricity, conduction and circuits, and conclude with students performing their musical creations for their classmates.

During the workshop, pupils rolled up their sleeves and experimented with a range of foods, plants and everyday objects which they clipped to circuit boards in order to demonstrate how the items could help conduct electricity.

Suzanne Doxey, Community Relations Manager at E.ON, said: “The idea behind Creative Conductors is to inspire pupils to discover for themselves the amazing conducting properties of everyday objects. Pupils also learn how to complete a circuit and then use that power to create different sounds and ultimately make music.

“These hands-on activities have been specifically designed to fit within the physics, design and computing curricula, and to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) topics to young people in a fun and inspiring way.”

Sue Scott, Careers Co-coordinator at Priory Ruskin Academy, said: “The class really enjoyed trying something new and fully embraced the challenges they were set during the workshop. It was a lively session, and judging by the music produced, our pupils quickly came to understand that just about any material that can conduct even a tiny bit of electricity can work in this set-up.”

Creative Conductors forms part of E.ON’s broader educational activities, developed to help teach children about where energy comes from and how it is used in our everyday lives.

E.ON offers educational workshops through its Energise Anything programme, which also includes online parent and classroom based activities. The activities support the national curriculum and have been designed to help pupils aged 5-16 understand all stages of energy production, distribution and consumption.

