Grantham pupils will get plenty of exercise when they ‘travel’ to Germany using their gym

Pupils at two additional needs schools in Grantham will walk, run, swim and row their way to Germany using their gym.

Two years ago Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF) opened a new indoor gym at its Ambergate Sports College site. The project has provided the pupils with access to regular exercise.

Nottingham Forest players Jack Hobbs, left, and Andy Reid, open the new gym at Ambergate School in Grantham.

The gym came complete with Concept II Rowers, Adapted Fusion R Cycles, Cardio Wall, and an exercise area with a ceiling hung punch bag.

The children have so far had two years’ enjoyment from the gym and now they are going to use it to ‘virtually’ travel from GANF in Grantham to their partner school, KBZO in Germany.

Starting on Monday, May 15, through to the half term break, pupils will be travelling approximately 800 ‘virtual’ miles.

GANF pupils will keep a record of their distance covered, however they travel. They will be using their adapted gym at Ambergate during their PE lessons and tutor times, and as a whole group they will be adding all their distances together.

Ollie Maltby, PE teacher at GANF, said: “The pupils love the gym at Ambergate and in line with the national ‘Change 4 Life’ scheme we came up with the fun idea of a ‘virtual’ bike ride to our partner school, KBZO in Germany. The idea then snowballed and now we have all pupils taking part, whether they are cycling, running or swimming, they can do anything really. It’s a fun way for them to keep fit!”

GANF is fund-raising for the sensory rooms at both Ambergate and Sandon and has asked parents and carers, family and friends, to sponsor the pupils.