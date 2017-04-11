Grantham reunion for former KGGS students a great success

Former KGGS students were reunited in Grantham at the weekend, some for the first time in more than 40 years.

A total of 53 ex-KGGS girls, who attended the school from 1968, gathered for a lunch at the Angel and Royal Hotel on Saturday. They came from all over the UK, including Scotland, Manchester, Bath, Malvern and Cromer.

Former KGGS students meet at the school.

About 20 of the group also toured the school, revisiting the Old Hall and admiring the new facilities.

Many took memorabilia to the Angel and Royal and some even sported the beret or boater from school days.

There was also a walk on Sunday along the Grantham canal with further time to reminisce about their schooldays.

Reunion organiser Kim Sergeant launched the event with a summary of more than fourdecades since the girls left school. She reminded the group of the interesting times they had lived through, above all the increase in opportunities for women, which all agreed the High School had equipped them for.

One former students remarked that there was no sign of spam fritters, traffic lights or pink custard on the lunch menu.

Liz McLean (nee Flynn) said later: “An amazing time, so appreciative of all the hard work Kim put into this along with other friends who helped you along the way. Thankyou so much for putting it all together. Sue, your cake was fantastic! Miss Faulkner would have been absolutely delighted to see it! I’m so glad my mum and dad moved to Grantham, I have to say – I had a fantastic time at school.”