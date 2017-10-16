Grantham school awarded £10,000 lottery grant for exercise equipment

Ambergate Sports College in Grantham has been awarded a £10,000 Lottery grant for exercise equipment in its playground.

The school was given the money from the Lottery Awards for All scheme which allows it to install outdoor exercise equipment, meaning the children can be engaged more at playtime.

Pupils make the most of the new playground equipment thanks to a Lottery grant.

The school, off Dysart Road, says it is lucky to have a large playground space, but equipment to engage pupils in has been a bit sparse. It says the school promotes healthy living constantly and wants to offer pupils more fun ways to keep fit.

The school is installing a double health walker, double slalom skier, horse rider, sky stepper, a rower and Tai Chi discs. To complete the area it is installing rubber mulch safety surfacing.

Headteacher James Ellis said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Lottery for their significant donation that will allow us to install external gym equipment. This is going to give the children a fantastic opportunity to be regularly active throughout the day, heightening the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.”

The school was given £1.4 million pounds in September from the Condition Improvement Fund to extend its teaching and dining facilities.

The school hopes to have a new block of eight classrooms built and open by Easter. The two-storey extension will also include dining room and kitchen extensions.

The current school canteen is too small to accommodate everyone and was originally built in the 1970s to cater for 55 pupils.

Ambergate currently has 141 pupils on role. The new building will be built to the left side of the school on the playground which will then be extended following the build and the old mobile classrooms on the field will eventually be removed.