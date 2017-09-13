Grantham school installs sensory equipment in playground thanks to £10,000 Lottery grant

A Grantham special needs school has been awarded nearly £10,000 in Lottery money to upgrade its playground.

Sandon School has received a £9,985 grant from The National Lottery Awards for All Scheme. This meant new sensory equipment could be made available to the children’s classroom outdoor areas to improve learning.

Sandon School have been upgrading their outdoor classroom areas over the past year but Beech Class and Cherry Class were in particular need of refurbishment.

This injection of funding from the National Lottery has allowed them to install fully inclusive outdoor sensory circuits for pupils to engage with.

The children are now enjoying the new facilities every day at school.

Sandon School headteacher Stela Plamenova said: “We are all thrilled with the new equipment. It will offer our younger pupils new sensory experiences and outdoor learning activities.

“The older students will benefit from the brand new outdoor gym equipment which highlights again the importance of keeping fit and healthy.

“Thank you to the National Lottery for making this happen!”