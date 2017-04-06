Grantham school instructors given thumbs up from Lincoln City

Matthew Page and Toby Ellis with Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley, left, and his assistant and brother Nicky Cowley, right.

Matthew Page and Toby Ellis are both directors of their own sport company, Virsco, and instructors at Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship in Grantham.

Matt and Toby have devised the software called iCoach4Sport, built with teachers in mind.

Matthew said: “Since Toby and I began teaching children ourselves, it became apparent that a system was needed to track progress in PE relating to the changes to the National Curriculum and the new software has proved to be great for a quick assessment. The addition in the software of parent profiles and community club recommendations is great to include all people and also get children into sport outside of school.”

iCoach4Sport was trialled at GANF Schools in Grantham for six months. During this time and with the feedback from other GANF teachers, the system has been developed to produce the best results for both teacher and pupil. It has proved to be a great addition to GANF’s tools for tracking pupil’s progress.

iCoach4sport is easy to use and it’s a clear way of showing progression for pupils over a period of time. It tracks the pupil’s development and shows where their strengths are along with areas of improvement, allowing me to tailor my lessons accordingly.”

Matthew and Toby’s iCoach4Sport is now being used in a number of schools across Lincolnshire and Lincoln City Football Club have also been using a version of their own.

Matthew and Toby designed a bespoke iCoach4Sport system to suit the needs of the Lincoln City managers and players.

Matt said: “The software has evolved throughout the year and is now a vital part of The Lincoln City Team analysis. It provides elite level stats and is an example of the level of data available for schools. This is especially important when sharing information with external agencies.

“Teaching takes up the majority of our time and we both love our jobs at GANF schools. We have a passion for education and PE so we have tried, where we can, to help improve it.”

Toby said: “The ultimate goal for us is to get more children into being active both in school and out creating links to sports clubs at the same time making the life easier for teachers in schools having guidelines to planning lessons and a quick and easy assessment of each individual child.”