Grantham school pupils enjoy Google virtual reality day

Students at a Grantham school have been treated to a virtual reality experience by Google.

Google Expeditions hosted the virtual reality experience at The West Grantham Academy, St Hugh’s, last week.

Primary students from St Johns and Sir Isaac Newton joined the St Hugh’s students to enjoy the experience.

The London Google team provided training and the virtual reality software to students for them to explore the world from their very own classroom.

The students explored The Amazon Rainforest, The Great Barrier Reef, The Great Wall of China and much more. Students were able, with virtual reality headsets, to have a 360 degree view of the environments and enjoy an immersive experience.

Students also looked at the human body. GCSE science students particularly enjoyed exploring the arteries as it reinforced their revision in the lead-up to their GCSE exams.

Students were asked to comment on their day. The feedback was positive and they found a real passion for the virtual reality technology. A spokesman for the school said St Hugh’s has a forward thinking attitude to technology and the virtual reality experience reinforced this passion and drive.

At the end of their experience, students were asked to comment on their experience:

Remarks included: “I felt like I was there in the ocean with the sharks, it was amazing.”

“I have always wanted to go to Paris, and today I did.”

“I enjoyed every second.”

“Without a doubt, the sharks were the best, they were looking right at me.”

“I arrived at St Hugh’s and travelled the world!”