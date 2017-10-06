Grantham school raises £500 for Macmillan with popular cake sale

The Priory Ruskin Academy opened its doors to the public for its annual Macmillan coffee morning and raised a magnificent £500 for the charity.

Organised by Knight House, there was a wide array of cakes and biscuits for sale.

Mouthwatering cakes on sale at Priory Ruskin Academy.

Mrs Geeson, community manager at the Academy, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who baked, bought and ate cakes. It was wonderful to support Macmillan’s national event and Knight House did a wonderful job coordinating it. Well done!”