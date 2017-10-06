Search

Grantham school raises £500 for Macmillan with popular cake sale

Enjoying the cakes on sale at Priory Ruskin Academy.
The Priory Ruskin Academy opened its doors to the public for its annual Macmillan coffee morning and raised a magnificent £500 for the charity.

Organised by Knight House, there was a wide array of cakes and biscuits for sale.

Mouthwatering cakes on sale at Priory Ruskin Academy.

Mrs Geeson, community manager at the Academy, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who baked, bought and ate cakes. It was wonderful to support Macmillan’s national event and Knight House did a wonderful job coordinating it. Well done!”