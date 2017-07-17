Grantham school’s outdoor classroom officially opened in memory of fund-raiser Gemma

An outdoor classroom has been opened at a Grantham school on Friday in memory of fund-raiser Gemma Burland.

The Ambergate Sports College outdoor classroom was opened on Friday in memory of Gemma, who was a member of FOSA (the official PTA for Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship). Over two years she helped to raise £30,000, but sadly Gemma lost her battle with breast cancer in March 2016.

Her husband Scott and children Zak and Emily, were at the opening. Scott said: “It was a nice gesture to name the outdoor classroom after Gemma. I hope the pupils will get lots of joy from it.”

The classroom was funded by the Tesco Bags of Help initiative and features recycled rubber grass matting for disabled access, allowing pupils to meander around the cherry trees, and a nonslip decked outdoor classroom space with seating and storage.

The space is elevated above the ground with disabled access ramps. The decking also has rope balustrades with bamboo wind chimes. A large canopy to shelter the seating has also been erected to make the facility all weather and a large chalkboard erected, with additional hand held chalkboards which can be stored under the seating.

The project comes complete with raised beds to add touch, smell and taste to the area, creating a sensory zone for pupils. There is also a raised pond. A bird hide and feeder complete the project.

Headteacher James Ellis said: “With thanks again to Tesco and Groundworks, for the fantastic opportunity to obtain the funding. It has allowed us to install this superb outdoor facility for our pupils and will enhance their learning, particularly in Science. We are so pleased that Scott and the children could come along today. It’s been quite emotional seeing Gemma’s children playing in the outdoor classroom.”

Alan Long, Lincoln City FC community officer, cut the ribbon and took the National League Trophy for the children to see.