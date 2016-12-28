Grantham school St Anne’s celebrates ‘exceptional’ SATs results

A Grantham primary school has celebrated excellent results following its SATs exams.

Jonathan Austin, headteacher of St Anne’s Primary School on Harrowby Road, said the results achieved by his Key Stage 2 pupils were ‘exceptional’.

The school came top of all primary schools in the town this year with 77 per cent of its pupils achieving the Government’s expected standard. The average figure in England was 53 per cent.

Mr Austin said this year’s SATs were ‘more rigorous and far more challenging’, but pupils had achieved fantastic results across all three subjects which are examined - reading, writing and Maths.

Mr Austin said: “Our achievement was significantly above the national average which is testament to the fantastic teaching and the pupils’ attitude. We are very proud of what we have achieved. It’s nice to be the best school in town and our progress is well above average.”

Mr Austin said that the higher achievers at the school had also achieved above the national average.

He added: “A huge thanks to our staff and some very skilful teaching. This really is outstanding and exceptional. We have lots to celebrate.”

St Anne’s pupils made good progress in the three disciplines with 83 per cent of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, the same number in writing and 80 per cent in maths.

Among other schools in the Grantham area, Denton achieved the highest figures with 80 per cent of pupils achieving the expected standard. Eighty per cent of pupils achieved the expected standard in reading and maths and 90 per cent in writing.

Other high achievers in the area were the Bythams Primary School with 75 per cent of pupils achieving the expected standard in all three disiplines, Barkston and Syston Primary School with 73 per cen, Marston Thorold with 71 per cent, and Claypole and Gonerby Hill Foot schools on 70 per cent.

To see a full list of results for local schools go to the Department of Education website.