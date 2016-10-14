Grantham school tops county league table for the progress of its students

A Grantham academy has topped school tables in Lincolnshire for the progress of its students.

The Priory Ruskin Academy tops the Government’s league table based on the new Progress 8 measure, which assesses student progress from Years 7 to 11.

The academy is the number one school in Lincolnshire, including all selective and non-selective schools, and is the only school in the county where progress is deemed ‘well above average’, the highest grade possible. This places The Priory Ruskin Academy in the top three per cent of all schools nationally.

The progress 8 measure is designed to reflect student progress across core academic subjects of English, Mathematics, Science, Languages and humanities.

The school says its P8 score of 0.51 reflects that all students achieve half a grade higher in these subjects than other schools nationally. The national average is set at a score of 0 and Lincolnshire schools overall made an average P8 score of -0.11.

Headteacher Rachel Wyles said: “This is a superlative reflection of outstanding teachers, determined students and supportive parents working together to achieve the best possible outcomes for our pupils. At Ruskin, we work together to create a sense of Academia in a harmonious and highly engaging environment.

“We believe in challenging our students to be aspirational for their future, working with a real sense of team and purposefulness to nurture and celebrate creative thinking, resilience, respect and sheer hard work. I am incredibly proud of the utter commitment of the Ruskin team – this is a well deserved accolade.”