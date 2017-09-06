Grantham sports college given £1.4 million to expand with eight new classrooms

Ambergate Sports College in Grantham has won a grant worth £1.4 million to expand its classroom and dining facilities.

The Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) grant means the school can now build new classrooms and improve facilities for pupils while catering for an increase in pupil numbers in the future.

An artist's impression of the new build at Ambergate Sports College in Grantham.

Ambergate has drawn up exciting plans for a two-storey block extension. It will include eight new classrooms, as well as a much needed dining hall and kitchen extension.

The current school canteen is too small to accommodate everyone and was originally built in the 1970s to cater for 55 pupils. Ambergate currently has 141 pupils on role. The new building will be built to the left side of the school on the playground which will then be extended following the build and the old mobile classrooms on the field will eventually be removed.

Headteacher James Ellis said: “The application was submitted because of an expansion in school numbers. The new block will provide excellent classroom facilities for our pupils, along with new toilets and extensions to the kitchen and sports hall. We’re hoping to open the new building officially around Easter time.”