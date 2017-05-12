Grantham sports event to be attended by Olympic champion Sir Steve Redgrave

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Steve Redgrave will visit Grantham in July.

Sir Steve is the special guest at the David Ross Education Trust’s (DRET) Summer Cup.

The school sports event is held every year by the trust, which runs 33 academies across the East Midlands, Yorkshire and Humberside, including the Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen and Ingoldsby Academy.

The Team GB rowing star, who claimed victory at five consecutive Olympic Games, will inspire and encourage students to represent their academies with pride and passion at the annual event.

More than 1,500 aspiring athletes from primary and secondary academies across the trust will take part in athletics, swimming, table tennis, tennis, boccia, sportshall athletics and hockey tournaments at the Grantham Meres Stadium on Wednesday, July 5.

Students have been preparing for the competition since the start of the spring term, with training sessions and athletics clubs taking place before and after school.

Shane Ward, Sports Enrichment Manager at DRET, said: “It is an honour to be welcoming Sir Steve Redgrave to the Summer Cup as this year’s VIP special guest. He is a British sporting icon and a real inspiration for our students.

“The Summer Cup gets bigger and better every year and the countdown has now well and truly begun for what will be a fantastic day of sport.”