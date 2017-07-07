Grantham St Hugh’s students join forces to tackle Race for Life

Students from The West Grantham Academy St Hugh’s joined forces with The West Grantham Academy St John’s on Friday to take part in their biggest Race for Life event yet.

The school playing fields were awash with colour as over 500 students, staff, parents, teachers and directors donned sweat bands, trainers and running gear to take on the three-mile (5K) course by either walking, jogging or running. Many had personalised messages pinned to their running tops.

Group effort: Students from both West Grantham Academys took part in the Race for Life event last Friday.

It didn’t take long for their efforts to pay off as they have now more than tripled their original £500 fund-raising target by raising over £1,700 towards Cancer Research UK so far.

Personal, social, health and economic co-ordinator Gillian Brady helped to organise the event. She said: “Sadly, most of us know someone who has been touched by cancer and we all have our special reasons for taking part and helping more people survive. Race for Life is a fantastic way to have fun, get fit and help save lives.”

It is the fourth time that the academy has hosted the event after a much loved and valued member of staff passed away a few years ago.

Miss Brady added: “She was a big supporter of Race for Life herself for many years and used to take students with her to many of the events.”

Race for Life Schools is free and easy to organise. It gives schools the chance to hold their very own free event with pupils and staff. They can choose a day that fits with their term calendar, both boys and girls can take part and they can choose a distance which suits the age and abilities of the pupils. For more information visit raceforlife.org/schools. You can donate to the school fundraising team by visiting: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/team-st-hugh-s