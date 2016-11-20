Grantham students mark year of achievement at Walton Girls’ High School

Students, parents, teachers, governors and VIPs celebrated the success of the 2015/16 Year 11 at Walton Girls’ High School on Tuesday evening.

Students received awards for academic excellence and personal achievement, including students who had 100 per cent attendance throughout their school career.

The awards were based around Walton’s core values of excellence, courage, commitment and ownership.

The celebration was held in the main hall, which was full to capacity.

There were presentations by the deputy chief executive of The Diverse Academies Learning Partnership, Debbie Clinton and Walton principal, Caroline Saxelby. There were also outstanding theatrical and musical performances from students from all year groups. The evening was a great success and is an important part of the academy’s calendar of events.

Ms Saxelby said: “We always enjoy celebrating achievements within Walton and make the most of every opportunity to praise individuals and groups of students.”