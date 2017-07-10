Grantham students turn up in style for school prom

A Ferrari, a VW camper van and vintage cars ensured students made an impressive entrance at Priory Ruskin Academy’s Prom night.

The event was held at Belton Woods Hotel for Year 11 students, many of whom turned up in style.

Impressive dancing at the Priory Ruskin Academy Prom.

A spokesman for the academy said: “It was a wonderful chance to look back at the five years the year group has spent together at Ruskin and to look forward to many of the students returning to complete their studies at the Academy’s Sixth Form.”

Sam Collens and Holly Davies were congratulated on being crowned Prom King and Queen.

Priory Ruskin Academy Prom at Belton Woods Hotel.

Vintage transport for students to the Priory Academy Prom at Belton Woods Hotel.