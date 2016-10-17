Harlaxton school plants 10,000 crocuses to highlight the fight against polio

Pupils are planting 10,000 crocuses at Harlaxton Primary School to make people more aware that polio is being slowly eradicated around the world.

The crocus corms are being planted in the school grounds as part of a project sponsored and coordinated by Grantham Sunrise Rotary with the assistance of Harlaxton Church Lottery Fund.

Rotarian Irvin Metcalf said: “The pupils have been so excited about this project since the presentation about polio was given to them at a morning assembly. Following a question from one of the pupils, they were each given 10 crocus corms to plant at home”.

Purple crocuses are planted to remind people that Polio is slowly being eradicated by global vaccination programme. When a child receives their vaccination, their pinkie finger is covered in a purple dye so that the vaccination team know who has been inoculated and more importantly, those that have not.

The eradication programme continues and is fronted by Rotary International, which instigated the programme in 1985, and has been at the forefront since. So far this year there have been 26 cases of Polio reported in three countries (46 at this time last year).

There needs to be three clear years of no reported cases of polio before the disease can be officially declared eradicated from the world.

The three Rotary clubs in Grantham have organised a street collection in the town on Saturday, October 22, for End Polio Now. Any funds raised will go directly to the Rotary International End Polio Now campaign.