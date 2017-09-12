Meeting to be held on new Grantham school as building work starts

An open meeting for parents interested in sending their children to the new school at Poplar Farm next year will be held in October.

The Community Inclusive Trust will hold its third open meeting on Monday, October 2, 2017, at The Harvester off Barrowby Road, Grantham.

Work on the new Poplar Farm School in Grantham is well under way.

Following feedback, the Trust is holding two meetings from 2pm to 3pm and from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

The trust is also interested in hearing from people who might want to join the board of governors.

The Trust says the meetings will be a chance to find out more about the school build and behind-the-scenes information.

For more details email enquiries@citacademies.co.uk

Work on the building is well under way. The school will open to Reception age pupils in September 2018.