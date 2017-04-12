New Grantham free school is given go ahead by the Government

A new free school is due to open in Grantham in 2018 after it was given the go-ahead by the Government today.

The Department for Education has announced that Poplar Farm Academy has been approved to open on a new development off Barowby Road in September 2018.

An impression of the free school proposed for Poplar Farm in Grantham which has been given the go ahead by the Government.

The new primary school is being set up by the Community Inclusive Trust (C.I.T. Academies).

The trust says the two-form entry primary school will meet the growing need for primary age places in the north west of Grantham, with much of the growing pressure for school places coming from the Poplar Farm housing development where the school is to be built.

The primary will open with a Reception Class intake only, opening to Year 1 pupils in 2019 until opening to all year groups by 2024.

Peter Bell, CEO of C.I.T. Academies said: “The Community Inclusive Trust is delighted that its bid to open Poplar Farm School has been approved by the DfE. As a Trust we look forward to working in partnership with the local authority and the community to provide the highest quality of education for the growing population of Grantham.”

A new free school has been given the go ahead for Poplar Farm in Grantham. Drawing: Craig Duncan

Toby Young, Director of New Schools Network, said: “The application process to set up a free school is extremely rigorous so it is a testament to the Community Inclusive Trust’s hard work that they have been approved to open. This is the largest ever cohort of free schools to be approved, a sign of this Government’s commitment to extending the benefits of the free schools policy to all parts of the country.

“This is a big day for free schools. With 800 either opened or approved to open, providing 400,000 places when full, free schools are now a permanent part of England’s educational landscape.”

A free school is one set up by a group outside local authority control and funded by central government.

Debbie Barnes, Director of Children’s Services, added: “This is great news for parents with children in the Grantham area. It will provide much-needed extra school capacity to cater for the new housing development. With growing populations in areas around the county like Grantham, we welcome new proposals like this to add to our already impressive portfolio and range of schools and academies. We look forward to working with Poplar Farm School in providing quality education for local children and a valuable community asset for parents and residents in the town.”

Parents will be able to apply for a Reception 2018 school place online through the Local Authority from November 13, 2017. Interested parents can find out more at www.citacademies.co.uk