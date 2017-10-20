New Grantham school for ‘vulnerable’ children could be ready by start of 2019

A new school is planned for Grantham which will be up and running by January 2019.

The Springwell Academy Grantham is planned for the site on New Beacon Road where the former Grantham Teaching and Learning Centre is located.

The new academy will cater for challenging or vulnerable children and young people, aged five to 16, who are not in school for a variety of reasons.

The Springwell Academy will be a brand new build and will cater for 61 pupils in Grantham. It is one of four new academies being set up by the Wellspring Academy Trust. The other schools are planned for Spalding, Mablethorpe, and Lincoln. They will cater for a total of 250 pupils in the county.

Josh Greaves, chief operating officer for the trust, told the Journal: “Wellspring Academy Trust, working in partnership with the Department for Education and Lincolnshire local authority, is excited to be bringing a new purpose-built school to meet local need in and around Grantham.

“The new School – Springwell Academy, Grantham - will be both socially inclusive and academically rigorous, nurturing learners to realise their potential and make a meaningful contribution to their community as adults.

“The new school and build are subject to public consultation and planning permission approval.”

Anybody who would like to know more about the new school can go along to one of two consultation events being held in November.

The first will be held at Sleaford Council offices, Eastgate, Sleaford, on Wednesday, November 8, from 5pm until 7pm. The second will take place at Springwell Lincolnshire in Mablethorpe, from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, November 15.

There is an online questionnaire people can fill in as paer of the consultation. This can be found at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/XRZJDQ3

The consultation is taking place between Friday, october 28, and Friday, December 15.

For more information on the Trust go to wellspringacademytrust.co.uk

A spokesman for Wellspring Academy Trust said: “Our aim is to build the very best school, offer the very best education and achieve the very best for our children and families.

“We are determined that after receiving our support, our students move on to their next destination having felt known, valued, understood and educated.”