New Grantham school takes shape as ‘signing of the steels’ takes place

The progress of a new primary school at Poplar Farm in Grantham has been marked with a ‘signing of the steels’ ceremony.

Building work on Poplar Farm School began during the summer and is now well under way and on schedule for completion next summer.

Community Inclusive Trust (CIT Academies) announced in April it would be opening a brand new mainstream primary school in the town in September 2018.

The latest phase was commemorated this week with the signing of the steels that will form the structure of the school. The steel frame was signed by Peter Bell, CIT chief executive, Paul Boucher, Chair of the trust board, Jenny Wheeldon, principal designate of Poplar Farm Primary School and Tim Russell, Project Manager for Wates Construction, the contractor building the school.

Mr Bell said: “CIT is delighted with the progress of the build. It’s exciting to see a state of the art educational facility being built in Grantham through the close partnership of CIT and the local authority.

“Poplar Farm School will meet the need for the area’s growing population as generated by the Newton’s Place housing development. We look forward to welcoming our first cohort of reception children through the doors in September 2018.

“Staff from CIT, the local authority and Wates Construction have worked together over the past two years to reach the point where a physical building is now taking shape. The signing of the steels is an acknowledgment of everyone’s hard work. We look forward to seeing this amazing facility develop over the coming months.”

Coun Mrs Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is an exciting new development which will give more choice for children and parents as well as providing additional school places for families moving into the new housing development. We have supported this scheme with significant funding and look forward to seeing a top-class facility for the whole community to benefit from.”

The new 420 capacity school will cater for four to 11-year-olds. There will be break-out rooms built alongside the classrooms for individual quiet learning, along with a large indoor sports hall. The school has been designed to introduce as much natural light as possible and will come complete with outdoor facilities including playing fields, multi-use sport courts, and modern outdoor play areas.

John Carlin, Business Unit Director for Wates Construction Midlands, said: “This event was a fantastic opportunity for the key stakeholders on this significant project to celebrate the progress we’ve made to date. There are numerous aspects of this development that make it fascinating to work on – from its location on a steep hill to the use of cutting edge technology to enhance environmental features. We look forward to continuing our partnership with C.I.T. and the Local Authority to produce a truly modern primary school that will provide the best possible learning environment for the children of Grantham.

“As the project continues, we remain committed to using a local supply chain and providing training opportunities for members of the local community, ensuring our presence in Grantham results not only in a state-of-the-art new school, but also a skills and employment boost for the wider community.”

Poplar Farm School will be taking 2018 reception place applications from November 13, 2017, through the local authority admissions process.

To find out more go to

www.lincolnshire.gov.uk