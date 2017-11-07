Praise for improvements made at ‘good’ Grantham College

Have your say

Grantham College has been praised by government inspectors for raising its standards to ‘good’.

Last year, the college was told it ‘requires improvement’, after Ofsted found faults with its teaching, leadership and work experience opportunities.

But now the college, in Stonebridge Road, has received an across the board ‘good’ rating for its leadership and management; teaching, learning and welfare; plus personal development and outcomes for learners.

‘Good’ ratings were also given for its 16-19 programmes, adult learning programmes, apprenticeships and provision for students with high needs.

The report follows the college’s own latest student survey which showed 84% of students would recommend Grantham College as an education provider; 89% of students agreeing their course meets their needs and 87% saying they receive the support they need to progress.

College bosses praised the hard work and dedication of staff, students and governors for the improved “good” rating.

Chief executive Linda Houtby said: “We will not rest on our laurels and seek to continue to improve.”

Principal Paul Deane said: “This confirms that Grantham College is a great place to learn and develop your career and we are confident that we will encourage more individuals and employers in the Grantham area to take advantage of the excellent services that we offer.”

Chair of governors Mos Kalbassi added: “Despite all the funding challenges, Grantham College remains a great place to learn for everyone.”

In their report, Ofsted highlighted: “Leaders and managers have improved the standards of teaching, learning and assessment since the previous inspection. As a result, most students make good progress.

“Students’ achievements have improved and are now good in most subjects.

“Teachers make good use of their industrial experience to prepare well-structured and interesting lessons that motivate students and help them to succeed.

“Most students progress into further learning or employment.”

However, further improvements including assessments made by teachers and work placements were called for.