Robin Hood joins Harlaxton schoolchildren for medieval festivities

Schoolchildren swapped their uniforms for medieval dress as part of their ‘castle’ topic last week.

Denton Primary School joined key stage one pupils at Harlaxton Primary school last Thursday for a day of medieval festivities including juggling, jousting and a banquet.

Students at Harlaxton Primary school took part in a medieval day last Thursday to go alongside their 'castle' topic.

Harlaxton Year 1 teacher Michele Timson helped to organise the day. She said: “We have been learning about castles this term and wanted the children to experience a day of medieval festivities. As well as lots of kings and queens, we also had a lot of Maid Marions, jesters and knights. Everyone made such an effort and looked great.”

Teachers were not exempt from dressing up with many turning up in long flowing dresses and head dresses.

Mrs Timson contacted Nottingham Building Society to ask if they could borrow their Robin Hood mascot costume. Branch manager Sarah Wallace went one better and dressed up in it herself to greet the pupils as they arrived at school.

She said: “We were only too happy to help when Michele asked us. Robin Hood went really well with their theme and it gave us the opportunity to help out the local school community. Robin Hood went down really well with all the children. Their faces were a picture when they arrived at school in the morning to find a giant Robin Hood waiting to greet them.”

Sarah spent the rest of the morning interacting with all the children, singing songs on stage and taking part in some of the activities.

Classes took turns to rotate around the various activities that included making jousting sticks, bowling, tennis skills and juggling before feasting on cheese, fruit and bread at their medieval banquet.

Mrs Timson added: “The children loved eating from gold plates and drinking from silver goblets. We also learnt the national anthem although we made sure to change it to ‘God save the King’ as opposed to queen in keeping with the time.”

Year 1 and 2 pupils took a trip to Sherwood Forest on Monday to round off the term.