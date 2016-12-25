Sharing the joy of reading with Grantham schools

Every child at Huntingtower and Isaac Newton primary schools in Grantham has received a free book to take home this Christmas from Penguin Random House UK, the UK’s largest trade book publisher.

Grantham is home to Grantham Book Services, part of Penguin Random House Distribution.

This donation builds on a volunteer reading programme launched earlier this year with Isaac Newton and Huntingtower schools which sees Penguin Random House staff read each week with children struggling with their reading. Nine colleagues from Grantham are currently participating in the programme.

Simon Goldstein, Head of Operations at Grantham Book Services, said: “We’re proud to be an active part of the local community in Grantham every day of the year through our new volunteer reading programme. This Christmas we wanted to give something extra back to help spread the joy of reading even further.”