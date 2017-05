Children at a Grantham school have been getting plenty of fresh air and exercise while taking part in an age-old tradition.

Harrowby Infant School revived the tradition of maypole dancing 10 years ago. Since then, each year on May Day (or as close to May day as possible) the whole school has lots of fun taking part in dancing around the maypole.

Pupils dance round the maypole at Harrowby Infant School in Grantham.

Deputy headteacher Sharon Leeson said: “Thankfully this year the weather was glorious.”