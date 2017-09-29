Welbourn school given permission to launch new academy trust

Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn has been given the go ahead to set up a new trust.

Sir William Robertson is a stand-alone academy but will now set up the Aspire Learning Trust. The school says an academy order has been signed by the Regional Schools Commissioner to enable Bassingham Primary School to join the new trust.

Sir William Robertson headteacher Mark Guest said: “Eighteen months have now passed since we submitted our application and I am delighted to share the news that our Multi Academy Trust has been approved. We are all very excited about this next stage in the development of our two schools which share many common values and place children at the centre of everything we do and believe.

“Our trust will be one of the first Lincolnshire-based cross-phase Multi Academy Trusts and we believe it has fantastic potential to improve learning opportunities for local children.”

The schools’ individual governing bodies will become Local Governing Bodies, subject to the oversight of the Multi-Academy Trust which will have ultimate responsibility for the running of all of its academies. The trust will be accountable and responsible for the performance of all of its academies and will delegate a range of decision-making powers to the Local Governing Bodies.

From February 2018, Sir William Robertson Academy and Bassingham Primary School will be run by the newly formed trust. Both academies will have representation on the main trust board.

Bassingham Primary School will concentrate on developing the primary phase of the trust and Sir William Robertson Academy will develop the secondary phase.

The schools say collaboration between them will bring new opportunities for pupils and enhance learning in both settings.